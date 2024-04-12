NOTHING MORE Announce Carnal Album; "House On Sand" Feat. I PREVAIL's ERIC V Streaming

3X Grammy Award-nominated Nothing More return with their fifth album, Carnal, on June 28 via Better Noise Music.

The album features 15 songs with the San Antonio, TX-born quartet’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date, including their current radio single “If It Doesn't Hurt” which is currently in the Top 10 at #9 on the Active Rock radio charts and rising.

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), Carnal unites Nothing More’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

Pre-order Carnal now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape, here.

“Carnal feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been,” says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession,” states bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Nothing More have today released their new compelling and defiant track “House On Sand”, featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. Stream/download “House On Sand (feat. Eric V of I Prevail)” across all digital platforms, and listen below.

"Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on,” says frontman Jonny Hawkins on “House On Sand”. “Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice…betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again… I’m starting again.”

In regards to working with Vanlerberghe, Hawkins states: “I’m so honored and excited to have Eric screaming his heart out with me on this song!"

“Almost a year ago, the boys in Nothing More sent me this demo and asked if I’d consider hopping on it,” shares Vanlerberghe. “I checked it out and for the next few weeks, I had the chorus engrained in my brain. The song really resonated with me. I think this track, as well as the rest of their record, is Nothing More’s best work and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Carnal tracklisting:

"Carnal"

"House On Sand" (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

"If It Doesn’t Hurt"

"Angel Song" (Feat. David Draiman)

"Freefall"

"Blame It On The Drugs"

"Head"

"Existential Dread"

"Heart"

"Down The River"

"Give It Time"

"Sight"

"Stuck" (Feat. Sinizter)

"Run For Your Life"

"Sound"

"House On Sand":

"If It Doesn’t Hurt" video:

Nothing More will head out on a co-headlining tour across North America this spring with Wage War and special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory (4/16 – 5/18) followed by a set of direct support shows with rock icons Godsmack (6/23-6/26). They’ll also appear this fall at festivals including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)