NOTHING MORE Announce "Carnal Tour 2024" With SET IT OFF, FROM ASHES TO NEW, POST PROFIT

RIAA Gold-certified and 3x Grammy Award-nominated rock mainstays, Nothing More, today announce their headlining “Carnal Tour 2024” produced by Live Nation.

Earlier this week, Nothing More wrapped up their co-headlining spring tour with Wage War which sold out various shows. The late summer “Carnal” tour will kick off in the US on August 31 in Columbia, MO and stretch to September 24 in Cleveland, OH. It will feature direct support from rock outfit Set It Off along with special guests, alt-metal vanguards/Better Noise Music labelmates From Ashes To New and rock outfit Post Profit.

Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades begin today at 12 noon (ET). General onsale beginsThursday, May 23 at 10 AM, local time via Nothing More’s website here.

“If the tour we just finished is any indication of what’s to come, this is going to be the best Nothing More tour yet,” says Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “The Carnal Tour will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the US. We’re bringing out Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and our good friends Post Profit. Don’t miss this one. Your future self will thank you.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting the guys in Nothing More at a show of theirs in Nashville recently, and they are just the kindest guys,” says Set It Off vocalist Cody Carson. “But on top of that, what impresses me is their relentless work ethic and their incredible talent on stage. We hit it off right away, and we are very excited to hit the road with them! The whole tour package is extremely talented and really cares about their live show so these cities are in for a hell of a night!”

“It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to finally be hitting the road with our labelmates in Nothing More,” states From Ashes To New vocalist Danny Case. “The whole lineup is huge and we’re looking forward to sharing the stage with them and Set It Off as well.”

Dates:

August

31 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

September

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall #

5 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

7 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

10 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

17 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

20 - Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

23 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

24 - Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

# with Set It Off, From Ashes To New and Post Profit

* no Set It Off or From Ashes To New

Nothing More will release their new album, Carnal, on June 28 via Better Noise Music. Carnal features 15 songs with the San Antonio, TX-born quartet’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date.

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), Carnal unites Nothing More’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

Pre-order Carnal now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape, here.

“Carnal feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been,” says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession,” states bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Carnal tracklisting:

"Carnal"

"House On Sand" (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

"If It Doesn’t Hurt"

"Angel Song" (Feat. David Draiman)

"Freefall"

"Blame It On The Drugs"

"Head"

"Existential Dread"

"Heart"

"Down The River"

"Give It Time"

"Sight"

"Stuck" (Feat. Sinizter)

"Run For Your Life"

"Sound"

"Angel Song" video:

"House On Sand" video:

"If It Doesn’t Hurt" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)