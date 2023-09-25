NOTHING MORE Announce Extensive UK/European Headline Tour In Winter 2024; "Spirits" Live Video Streaming

3x-Grammy-nominated and gold-certified rock act, Nothing More, are thrilled to announce an extensive UK/European headline tour in 2024, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 AM, BST/10 AM, CEST.

The announcement follows from the release of the deluxe version of Nothing More’s 2022 album, Spirits. Furthermore, the band is also excited to share with fans the new live video for "Spirits". Watch below:

Nothing More's European tour will kick off from Copenhagen on February 1, and will see the band taking their incendiary live performance across major cities and 10 countries, including a show at London’s iconic and prestigious Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Nothing More will be joined by Japanese alternative metal band SiM, on their first ever European tour, and Danish rock five-piece Siamese. Furthermore, the female fronted Scottish pop-punk duo Vukovi will be direct support in Paris, Cologne and Wiesbaden. Nothing More, alongside the incredibly strong rock package, promise to deliver a never-to-be-forgotten experience, bringing to life the best songs in their catalogue. Full dates are below.

Jonny comments: “We are so excited to get back to Europe after playing an unforgettable summer of festivals over there. We’re bringing the full Spirits Tour to 15 headline shows across Europe and the UK with support from SiM, coming all the way from Japan, Siamese from Copenhagen and a few shows with Vukovi from Scotland! We also get to do eight shows in arenas supporting a band we have recently become big fans of, Electric Callboy! Electric Callboy’s Party metal style mixed with our Diet-Prog-Alt-Metal-Rock sandwich should make for an unforgettable night and an unforgettable winter tour in Europe!”

Tickets and VIP Upgrades available here.

Tour dates:

February

1 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - Velodram - Berlin, Germany *

3 - ZAG Arena - Hannover, Germany *

5 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

6 - Meet Factory - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Kwadrat - Krakaw, Poland

9 - Olympiahalle - Innsbruck, Austria *

10 - St. Jackobshalle - Basel, Switzerland *

12 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

13 - Tivoli Vradenburg-Pandora - Utrecht, Netherlands

15 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK

16 - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

17 - SWX - Bristol, UK

19 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

20 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

22 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

23 - Arena - Nuremberg, Germany *

24 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany *

26 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

27 - Trabendo - Paris, France

28 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

March

1 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria *

2 - Messe - Dresden, Germany *

* support to Electric Callboy

(Photo - Jody Dominigue)