NOTHING MORE Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With WAGE WAR

3x-Grammy-nominated and gold-certified rock act, Nothing More, are pleased to announce their co-headline North American 2024 tour with Wage War, including special guests Veil Of Maya and Sleep Theory.

The tour will kick off Tuesday, April 16 in Charlotte, NC and run through Friday, May 17 in Indianapolis, IN.

General on sale tickets begin Friday, February 2 at 10 AM, local time here. Nothing More have also announced a handful of headlining shows throughout the tour. See all upcoming dates below.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

17 - Birmingham, AL - Avalon Brewing Company

18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

20 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park (outdoor)

24 - Riverside, CCA - RMA

25 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark ^

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

May

1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

4 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5 - Omaha, NE - The Astro

7 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

10 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

11 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live ^

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

14 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

15 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

17 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

18 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre ^

^ only Nothing More

Nothing More ignite 2024 with their emotionally riveting and cathartic new single, “If It Doesn’t Hurt” out now digitally via Better Noise Music. Stream and/or download it here.

Focusing on the hard truths of a fractured and toxic romantic relationship, Nothing More have teamed up with director Orie McGinness (Bad Omens, Spiritbox) to emphasize the song’s impassioned lyrical content and potent music with a new music video debuting today. Watch below.

“Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal… this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free,” exclaims Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “If you’re in a toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out…this is it.”

Nothing More—Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—will head overseas from February 1 to March 2 on a headlining run across the UK and Europe in continued support of the deluxe version of their 2022 acclaimed album Spirits (Better Noise Music). Tickets and VIP upgrades available here.

Tour dates:

February

1 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - Velodram - Berlin, Germany *

3 - ZAG Arena - Hannover, Germany *

5 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

6 - Meet Factory - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Kwadrat - Krakaw, Poland

9 - Olympiahalle - Innsbruck, Austria *

10 - St. Jackobshalle - Basel, Switzerland *

12 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

13 - Tivoli Vradenburg-Pandora - Utrecht, Netherlands

15 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK

16 - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

17 - SWX - Bristol, UK

19 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

20 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

22 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

23 - Arena - Nuremberg, Germany *

24 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany *

26 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

27 - Trabendo - Paris, France

28 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

March

1 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria *

2 - Messe - Dresden, Germany *

* support to Electric Callboy

(Photo - Dante Dellamore)