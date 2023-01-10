NOTHING MORE Announce "Spirits 2023" North American Headline Tour With Special Guests CROWN THE EMPIRE And THOUSAND BELOW

Nothing More kick off the new year with two new lyric video visualizers for Spirits tracks “Dream With Me” (see below) and “Valhalla” (out 1/12) in addition to announcing their “Spirits 2023” North American headlining tour.

The “Spirits 2023” tour will be presented by the mental health non-profit organization To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA). It will launch March 31 in Richmond, VA with special guests Crown The Empire and Thousand Below before Nothing More split off for two solo headlining shows (May 6 in Phoenix, AZ and May 26 in Bloomington, IL), followed by a stop at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH on May 28.

Additional tour sponsors include That Space Zebra Show and Parlor Root Beer; full dates can be found below.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, January 12 at 10 AM (local time). Nothing More Fan Club presale GA & VIP tickets will be available today (1/10) starting at 12 PM ET using code “VALHALLA.” Reserve your tickets here.

VIP Meet And Greet Package includes:

- Offered directly to you with no extra fees

- Extremely limited availability

- Available with show general admission ticket or as an upgrade

- Augmented reality Spirits pin with exclusive VIP laminate, lanyard, Spirits type card set and commemorative box

- Autographed poster

- Includes hang out and photos with the band

- Early entry into the venue with crowd-free merch shopping

“For the last 17 years, To Write Love on Her Arms has been finding ways to use live music as a means to connect people to local and affordable options for mental health care,” relays TWLOHA’s Director of Outreach Chad Moses. “In that time, we’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the very best examples where conversations of mental health have been expressed and received from the stage and in the crowds. We’ve not done this work alone—rather these conversations have been cultivated through active relationships with countless fans, music industry professionals, and artists. Within those ranks, Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health—or about hope, or about pain—they aren’t treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation. What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community.”

Tour dates:

January

22-28 - Canaveral Acres, FL - Shiprocked Cruise

March

31 - Richmond, VA - The National #

April

1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

2 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

4 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC #

5 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall #

7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA #

8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium #

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

11 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre #

12 - Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center #

13 - Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center #

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore #

16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral #

17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater #

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex #

21 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater #

22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway #

24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom #

25 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory #

27 - Seattle, WA - Neptune #

28 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater #

29 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory #

May

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades #

3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco #

5 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark #

6 - Phoenix, AZ - AK Chin Pavillion (UFest 2023 with Godsmack, I Prevail)

26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

27 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

28 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

June

10 - Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock 2023

15-18 Clisson, FR - Hellfest 2023

21 - Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH - Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

25 - Bologna, IT - KNOTFEST Italy 2023

30 - VIveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest 2023

# with Crown The Empire and Thousand Below

Spirits’ 13 tracks consist of the band’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music, uniting introspective philosophical lyrics with unapologetically massive anthems. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”

“Tired Of Winning”

“Ships In The Night”

“You Don’t Know What Love Means”

“Don’t Look Back”

“The Other F Word”

“Face It”

“Best Times”

“Déjà Vu”

“Dream With Me”

“Neverland”

“Valhalla (Too Young To See)”

“Spirits”

"Dream With Me" lyric video:

“Déjà Vu” lyric video:

"Don't Look Back" lyric video:

“Best Times” video:

"You Don't Know What Love Means" video:

“Tired Of Winning” / “Ships In The Night” video:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”:

“Spirits”:

(Photo - Jody Domingue)