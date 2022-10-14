NOTHING MORE Release "Best Times" Music Video; Spirits Album Out Now

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock quartet, Nothing More, have released their new album, Spirits, worldwide via Better Noise Music.

In their latest music video for “Best Times", Nothing More stress the power of living in the moment. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Robyn August (“Party With Me,” Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Set It Off), the video displays the band’s unique mix of rock balladry and the full-on rock that the band is known for. The “Best Times” music video can be seen below.



“This song is a living reminder to live in the now,” shares Hawkins. “Often the best times of our lives escape us, unrecognized and unappreciated in the moment. It’s not until time passes that our mind reveals what our heart always knew.”

Spirits’ 13 tracks consist of the band’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music, uniting introspective philosophical lyrics with unapologetically massive anthems. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”

“Tired Of Winning”

“Ships In The Night”

“You Don’t Know What Love Means”

“Don’t Look Back”

“The Other F Word”

“Face It”

“Best Times”

“Déjà vu”

“Dream With Me”

“Neverland”

“Valhalla (Too Young To See)”

“Spirits”

"You Don't Know What Love Means" video:

“Tired Of Winning” / “Ships In The Night” video:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”:

“Spirits”:

(Photo - Jody Domingue)