NOTHING MORE Release Deluxe Version Of Spirits Album; "Face It" (Live) Video Streaming

3x-Grammy-nominated and gold-certified rock act Nothing More release the deluxe version of their 2022 album, Spirits, via Better Noise Music. Spirits - Deluxe Version features six bonus tracks including three live recordings - the first-ever live releases from the group - captured from their sold-out headlining concert at Irving Plaza in New York, New York. There’s also an EDM remix of “Tired Of Winner” by Ahee & Cymek and two previously released updated singles including “Best Times” featuring Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf. Stream and/or download Spirits - Deluxe Version here

“This is our first-ever, OFFICIAL release, of live recordings from an electric night in NYC,” says frontman Jonny Hawkins. “The relationship we have with our fans is exceptional and the energy from that night really shines through the recordings. We also have an EDM remix of ‘Tired Of Winning,’ an acoustic take on ‘Best Times,’ and last but not least… a duet with the one and only Lacey Sturm from Flyleaf.”



Nothing More - Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums) - have also shared the new music video for their snarling, fist-raising anthem “Face It" (Live). Watch below.

“‘Face It’ illustrates a very similar narrative to the amazing story ‘Life of Pi’ by Yann Matel,” elaborates Hawkins. “There are times in our lives when we need to let our dark passenger take control so we can ‘Face It.’ Just like when Pi becomes the tiger when survival is on the line. It’s a pumped up, epic anthem designed to give one the courage to silence their inner angel in order to face their demons; to call on the shadow from the bitter side of truth because the reality is that we are all angels and animals. That’s what makes us human. We are not one or the other, but rather both simultaneously and we know this transformation can’t rely on anyone but ourselves."

Tracklisting:

"Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)"

"Tired Of Winning"

"Ships In The Night"

"You Don’t Know What Love Means"

"Don’t Look Back"

"The Other F Word"

"Face It"

"Best Times"

"Déjà Vu"

"Dream With Me"

"Neverland"

"Valhalla (Too Young To See)"

"Spirits"

Bonus Tracks:

"Best Times" (Acoustic)

"You Don’t Know What Love Means" (Feat. Taylor Acorn) (Piano Version)

"Best Times" (Feat. Lacey Sturm)

"Spirits" (Live)

(Photo - Christian Lawrence)