NOTHING MORE Release "Dream With Me" Lyric Video

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock quartet, Nothing More, have released a lyric video for "Dream With Me", featured on the band's latest album, Spirits, released last October via Better Noise Music. Watch the new clip below.

Spirits’ 13 tracks consist of the band’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music, uniting introspective philosophical lyrics with unapologetically massive anthems. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”

“Tired Of Winning”

“Ships In The Night”

“You Don’t Know What Love Means”

“Don’t Look Back”

“The Other F Word”

“Face It”

“Best Times”

“Déjà Vu”

“Dream With Me”

“Neverland”

“Valhalla (Too Young To See)”

“Spirits”

"Dream With Me" lyric video:

“Déjà Vu” lyric video:

"Don't Look Back" lyric video:

“Best Times” video:

"You Don't Know What Love Means" video:

“Tired Of Winning” / “Ships In The Night” video:

“Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”:

“Spirits”:

(Photo - Jody Domingue)