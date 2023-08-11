NOTHING MORE Release First-Ever Live Recording With New Music Video For “Spirits”

3x Grammy-nominated and Gold-certified rock group Nothing More have spent the past year relentlessly performing headlining shows across North America and UK/Europe and at rock’s largest festivals in support of their critically acclaimed 2022 album Spirits released via Better Noise Music.

Combining unapologetically massive anthems, catchy hooks, and progressive music with introspective, philosophical lyrics and thought-provoking emotionalism, Spirits documents the tumultuous time the world experienced over the past two years and was accompanied by their self-designed meta-personality test, Spirits Test (akin to tests such as Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodiac) and their debut graphic novel Spirits Vol.1 (via Z2 Comics).

Today (August 11), Nothing More have released their first-ever live recording with the acclaimed title track "Spirits" available now across digital platforms alongside a new music video. “Spirits (Live)” follows the release of two revamped Spirits tracks, “Best Times (feat. Lacey Strum)” and “You Don’t Know What Love Means (Piano Version)” featuring guest vocals from rock singer/songwriter Taylor Acorn, both of which are set to be included on a new deluxe version of Spirits due later this via Better Noise Music. Stay tuned for additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Nothing More will return to stages across the U.S. this fall on the second leg of their Spirits 2023 headlining tour with support from Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero (rap-rocker and Better Noise Music labelmate), and Post Profit. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off September 8 in Nashville, TN, and end in Charlotte, NC on September 25. Nothing More are excited to share that “Best Times” guest vocalist Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf) will join them as direct support on their September 14 stop in Dallas, TX at The Factory.

Tickets are available at nothingmore.net.

Spirits 2023 Fall tour:

September

8 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

9 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

12 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

15 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

18 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

19 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

20 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

23 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

(Photo - Jody Domingue)