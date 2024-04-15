NOTHING MORE Release Official Music Video For "House On Sand" Feat. I PREVAIL's ERIC V

3X Grammy Award-nominated Nothing More have released the official video for their new compelling and defiant track, “House On Sand”, featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. This is the first single from the band's upcoming fifth album, Carnal, out June 28 via Better Noise Music.

Stream/download “House On Sand (feat. Eric V of I Prevail)” across all digital platforms, and find the music video below.

Carnal features 15 songs with the San Antonio, TX-born quartet’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date, including their current radio single “If It Doesn't Hurt” which is currently in the Top 10 at #9 on the Active Rock radio charts and rising.

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), Carnal unites Nothing More’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

Pre-order Carnal now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape, here.

“Carnal feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been,” says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession,” states bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Carnal tracklisting:

"Carnal"

"House On Sand" (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

"If It Doesn’t Hurt"

"Angel Song" (Feat. David Draiman)

"Freefall"

"Blame It On The Drugs"

"Head"

"Existential Dread"

"Heart"

"Down The River"

"Give It Time"

"Sight"

"Stuck" (Feat. Sinizter)

"Run For Your Life"

"Sound"

"House On Sand" video:

"If It Doesn’t Hurt" video:

Nothing More will head out on a co-headlining tour across North America this spring with Wage War and special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory (4/16 – 5/18) followed by a set of direct support shows with rock icons Godsmack (6/23-6/26). They’ll also appear this fall at festivals including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)