NOVA DOLL Announce New Album, Release Video For "California Sunshine"

Traversing the plains of doom, stoner and punk, Nova Doll is gearing up to unveil the new album, Denaturing. This offering is intended to be an experience, moving from one season to the next with tracks joined with sounds of nature.

Dive into Nova Doll's serving of heavy stoner rock laced with garage riffs and punk snarl. Denaturing will be released on September 29th, 2023, via Black Throne Productions and Tarantula Tapes. The video for the latest single from Denaturing, "California Sunshine", is out now.

Each song is about death in a different respect - death of a person, death of innocence, death of relationships, or death of the seasons. Denaturing opens with "The Circle" about how some people will cast circles or call circle to create a sacred place to do their work. This haunting and heavy track opens the floor to the magic of the album. "California Sunshine" explores an acid trip that led to tragedy through an immersive, fuzz-fueled sound, with a dark undertone. The title track, "Denaturation" explores the biological and chemical breakdown of the body during the dying process, while the concluding "Dead Before I Knew It" delves into the experience of losing a part of yourself at the hand of someone else’s actions. It's an eerie atmospheric venture into gloomy doom with a punk attitude.

Tracklisting:

"The Circle"

"Waydown"

"California Sunshine"

"Denaturation"

"Light Her Up"

"Mabon"

"Dead Before I Knew It"

Nova Doll was established in 2022 and is based out of Barrie, ON, Canada. The project draws musical inspiration from across the stoner rock, punk, and grunge / sludge / doom genres. Influenced by the likes of Kyuss and early Queens Of The Stone Age, as well as High On Fire, the debut record Denaturing, leans heavily into these realms.