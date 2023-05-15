Nova Scotia's DALI VAN GOGH Win Loud Recording Of The Year At East Coast Music Awards

Dali Van Gogh, the hard-hitting rock band from Nova Scotia, made a big splash at this year's East Coast Music Awards. The band won the coveted Loud Recording of the Year award, a breakout moment for a group that has been pursuing an ECMA nomination for nearly a decade.

Not content with just one nomination, Dali Van Gogh was also up for Rock Recording Of The Year, narrowly losing out to The Trews. But the band's success didn't stop there. They had three huge showcases during the festival, including a sold-out performance on the Loud Stage, and a thrilling collaborative set with Keke Beatz on the Breakout Stage.

"We're over the moon about winning Loud Recording of the Year," said Isaac Kent, Dali Van Gogh's guitarist and founder. "It's been a long journey, but this award makes it all worth it. We couldn't have done it without our amazing fans, who have supported us every step of the way."

The East Coast Music Awards are a hotbed for emerging talent, and Dali Van Gogh's win is a testament to their incredible musicianship and dedication. Their latest record, "New Blood, Old Wounds", released to critical acclaim in 2022, and is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for the band.

With the East Coast Music Awards behind them, Dali Van Gogh is now gearing up for a Canadian tour, with the first leg kicking off this June including a showcase at NXNE in Toronto and three shows with multi-platinum artist Buckcherry. Dali Van Gogh promises to bring their electrifying live show to fans across the country.

Dali Van Gogh recently released a cover of the classic Rush hit, "Tom Sawyer". The single is available on all major streaming platforms here.

"Tom Sawyer" was originally released in 1981 and has remained one of Rush’s most iconic songs. Dali Van Gogh’s rendition of the track promises to pay tribute to the original while putting their own unique spin on it.

“We are thrilled to release our version of Tom Sawyer'," said Rocky Moreau, lead vocalist of Dali Van Gogh. "Rush has been a huge influence on our music, not to mention my own personal journey, and this song has always been one of our favorites. We hope our fans will enjoy our take on this classic track."

Dali Van Gogh has been a mainstay of the Canadian rock scene since their formation in 2008. Their high-energy live shows and dynamic, guitar-driven sound have earned them a dedicated following both at home and abroad. With this latest release, the band looks to continue their upward trajectory and solidify their place as one of Canada’s top rock acts.

The single will be accompanied by a music video that will be released in a few weeks, which was directed by Keke Beatz. The video will feature Dali Van Gogh performing "Tom Sawyer" in a dimly lit studio, with moody lighting and dynamic camera work adding to the song’s intense energy.