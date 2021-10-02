NOVENA Release The Stopped Clock EP Featuring Cover Of BILLIE EILISH Hit "Bury A Friend"; Official Video Streaming

Novena established themselves on the UK and international prog scenes in 2016 with the release of their widely praised experimental Secondary Genesis EP in 2016, and their sophomore release, Eleventh Hour. As an epilogue to Eleventh Hour, new release The Stopped Clock is a dynamic, heartfelt exploration of the collective trauma of the past year. Expect all the bombast of their debut album, focused and refined into just three tracks.

Novena is also hosting a much delayed album release show for Eleventh Hour in London, England on October 30th. They'll be playing material from both 'Eleventh Hour and The Stopped Clock EP. Further info and tickets are available here.

Tracklist:

"The Stopped Clock"

"Bury A Friend"

"In Loving Memory"

Watch the video for Novena's cover of the Billie Eilish hit "Bury A Friend" below.

Novena is a new progressive metal/rock act from the UK that features Ross Jennings’ (Haken) unmatchable voice, Gareth Mason’s (Slice The Cake) inimitable poetry, Dan Thornton’s (ex-Haarp Machine, ex-No Sin Evades His Gaze) blistering guitar work, Cameron Spence’s (Ravenface) invariably musical drumming, Moat Lowe’s (Slugdge, ex-NSEHG) expressive and versatile bass playing, and Harrison White’s (Theatrical Director and Composer) complex and nuanced compositions.

Line-up:

Ross Jennings - Vocals

Gareth Mason - Vocals

Harrison White - Guitar / Keys

Dan Thornton - Guitar

Moat Lowe - Bass

Cameron Spence - Drums