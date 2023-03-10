Nuclear Blast To Release The Aggression Sessions Feat. THY ART IS MURDER, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, MALEVOLENCE; "Hellions" Visualizer Streaming

Nuclear Blast announces the release of The Aggression Sessions, featuring Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy, and Malevolence which will be available digitally on April 7th and on CD + Vinyl on July 21st, 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, Fit For An Autopsy releases the first single from the EP, entitled "Hellions". Check out the visualizer below.

Fit For An Autopsy states, "'Hellions' was a fun look back at some of our more brutal and fast-paced roots more akin to our earlier material. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Hellbound, the record which we all collectively feel really started things in motion for the band. It was a blast to channel the energy and excitement we had at that time back into our music in 2023. It’s only natural for bands to evolve and expand their sound over time, but we never forgot where we came from, so this one is for those who were here from day one!"

The Aggression Sessions is the follow-up to 2016's The Depression Sessions and follows the same 6-song mini album where each band offers an original single and a cover song. For this session, Thy Art Is Murder is covering Cannibal Corpse and Fit For An Autopsy is covering At The Gates whereas Malevolence is handling a song by American singer Anastacia.

Thy Art Is Murder and Fit For An Autopsy make the following joint statement: "Before we had even completed work on 'The Depressions Sessions' we knew a lifelong friendship had been forged between Thy Art Is Murder and Fit For An Autopsy, and that we would have to do another variation of the project. 'The Aggression Sessions' concept was born almost immediately following the completion of the first iteration but has taken many years to finally find the time to record and release it amidst the chaotic touring and music release schedules of both bands. We wanted to take things back to some of our favorite inspirations for writing and performing heavy and aggressive music this time, encapsulating the tone of the EP title. We hope everyone enjoys!

Joining us for round 2, please welcome Malevolence into the series. Much love to The Acacia Strain, and thank you to them for being a part of this lineage. Check out their new forthcoming record as well!

Working with friends and peers and avoiding the pitfalls of competitiveness has always been the most rewarding part of being in a band, so as always thank you for the support and opportunity to have this platform. See you all on the road soon!"

Malevolence's Wilkie Robinson adds, "New Jersey to Australia to Sheffield! it was an absolute pleasure to be involved in this big international metal link-up and a great opportunity for us to have fun creatively outside of the usual expectations. Shout out to Eliran Kantor for killing the artwork and Nuclear Blast for making it all happen."

The Aggression Sessions will be available in the following formats:

- CD jewel case

- Vinyl

* Grey Brown Swirl w/ Black Splatter (Nuclear Blast USA/EU + Retail)

* Clear w/ Silver Red Brown Splatter (Fit For An Autopsy) exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies)

* Red w/ Silver Brown Splatter (Thy Art Is Murder exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies)

* Silver w/ Red Brown Splatter (Malevolence exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies)

Pre-order your copy of The Aggression Sessions here.

The Aggression Sessions tracklisting:

"Hellions" - Fit For An Autopsy

"Until There Is No Longer" - Thy Art Is Murder

"Waste Of Myself" - Malevolence

"Under A Serpent Sun" (At The Gates Cover) - Fit For An Autopsy

"Hammer Smashed Face" (Cannibal Corpse Cover) - Thy Art Is Murder

"Left Outside Alone" (Anastacia Cover) - Malevolence

"Hellions" visualizer: