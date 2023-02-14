NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST Streaming “The End Is Imminent” Single

“The End Is Imminent” according to Poland’s grindcore commando squad Nuclear Holocaust and the latest single. The song precedes the band’s new album, Sailing Seas Of Nuclear Waste, nearing March release through Selfmadegod Records.

Nuclear Holocaust debuted in 2015 with the Mutant Inferno demo and have since been serving their rabid grindcore with clear influences of thrash metal and punk. Their catalog includes various compilation inclusions, two prior albums, split releases with Leb Prosiaka, Expurgo, and Straight Hate, and more. The band has played numerous shows, sharing the stage with Conflicted, Nuclear, Avulsed, General Surgery, Antigama, Trauma, Dead Infection, Blockheads, Warfuck, and numerous other acts within the world grind scene.

The third full-length of this savage foursome, Sailing Seas Of Nuclear Waste shows Nuclear Holocaust executing sixteen raging songs, nearly none of which crack the two-minute mark with many not even hitting sixty seconds. Recorded in one day in August 2022 at Skog Vegas Studio, engineered by Paweł Chyła, Sailing Seas Of Nuclear Waste is an intense grindcore feast recommended to all diehard savages who regularly visit the damaging records of Excruciating Terror, Rot, Phobia, Blood Duster, P.L.F., and Captain Cleanoff.

With “The End Is Imminent,” drummer Overkiller states, “This song shows probably the best how far we can go for now – although it may not be the best representative of the style of the whole album, it definitely shows the spirit of the creative process we engaged ourselves in.”

Selfmadegod Records will release Sailing Seas Of Nuclear Waste on CD and digitally on March 3. Find preorders on Bandcamp.