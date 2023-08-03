NUCLEAR POWER TRIO Drops Music Video For "Critical Bass Theory"

The time is finally upon us. Nuclear Power Trio's sophomore release, Wet Ass Plutonium, is now out for the world to rock out to. To honor this momentous occasion, the nuclear three have dropped a video for the track, "Critical Bass Theory", directed by K Hunter Lamar.

Donny had this to say about the new music video: "So Critical Bass Theory is one of the greatest songs, probably ever recorded. Everyone says so! We decided to film a performance video inside our compound, which is easily the greatest band rehearsal space/superhero lair ever. We needed someone amazingly famous who could tickle the ivories for us, so we invited a very, very special guest… our great friend Lizzy, the Queen of England! And you know what, she really did such a tremendous job… just an incredibly fantastic job. She really brings the video to life! Hope you all enjoy the playing, because it's the best!"

Fans can order the new album, Wet Ass Plutonium, which is available on CD, vinyl, digitally, and part of a bundle including a shirt, here.

Nuclear Power Trio is:

Supreme Drums: Kimmy

Tremendous Guitar: Donny

KGBass: Vladi P

(Photo - Kyle Lamar)