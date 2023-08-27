NY DOLLS Guitarist JOHNNY THUNDERS’ Limited-Edition Vinyl Pressing Of Rare Demo Recordings Available Now

Renowned late NY Dolls Guitarist Johnny Thunders’ rare demo collection Finally Alone - The Sticks & Stones Tapes was released as a limited-edition vinyl set on Friday, August 25 through Cleopatra Records. Specially-packaged with a bonus 7", featuring a brand-new mix of "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" by modern retro-rock stars The Courettes, plus two B-sides, this compilation will be available in both Vinyl and Digital formats.

Thunders, who was revered for his raw and untamed guitar style, was the NY Dolls guitarist since the 1970s. Legend has it that in his final days, as the years of wild living had started to catch up to him, a cash-strapped Thunders made a deal with his then manager Jeff Grabow, offering in exchange for money owed, this set of tapes that would constitute the final recorded output of one of rock music’s generational talents!

This ultra-rare collection was made right before his passing in 1991.

The official Finally Alone - The Sticks & Stones Tapes artwork and tracklist are as follows:

12″ Vinyl

Side A

"Help The Homeless"

"Disappointed In You"

"Nine Lives"

"Glory, Glory"

"Some Hearts"

Side B

"A Lie On You"

"In God’s Name"

"Jungle Love"

"Bring It On Home"

"What’s Going On"

"Another Girl Another Planet"

"You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory"

7″ Vinyl

Side A

"You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory" (The Courettes Mix)

Side B

"Wild Horses"

"Dead Flowers"