NYTT LAND Debut "Blood Of The North" Music Video

Nytt Land released their new album, Ritual, back in August 6 via Napalm Records. Today, the Russian duo comes through with an astonishing official music video for “Blood Of The North” that brings the spiritual journey of Ritual full circle.

The core element of "Blood Of The North" is the talharpa, continiously humming a mystic melody, accompanied by bells, accentuating the footsteps of an arcane shaman. Followed by tension-rising drums, the journey reaches its final destination. The ambient soundscape of “Blood Of The North” builds on trance-like visuals and a dark sound that truly feels like a ritual - a silent spell, spoken without words, shallowly cast upon you.

The band on their new video: “This instrumental track is a culmination of the album Ritual. A very deep, epic composition plunging into a trance with the beats of drums and the hoarse voice of talharpa. The visualization of this composition was conceived even before the release of the album. Exactly like that. With mystic, faceless imagery and nature as the most important part of Nytt Land’s creativity."

Ritual is available in the following formats:

- Die Hard Edition (incl. 1-LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Transparent Black + Poster) - exclusively via Napalm Records, ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1- LP Gatefold Black

- Digipak

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"The Fires Of Ragnarok"

"The Birth Of A Shaman"

"Dead Man’s Dance"

"U-Gra"

"Gróttasöngr"

"Svartravn"

"Blood Of The North"

Nytt Land is:

Natasha "Baba Yaga" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, drums, percussion, flutes, programming

Anatoly "Shaman" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, tagelharpa, mouth-harp, percussion, horn, programming