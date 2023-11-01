NYTT LAND Release Music Video For "Johem Ar"; Torem Album Out Now

In support of their latest studio album, Torem, released on October 6 via Napalm Records, Siberian dark folk duo, Nytt Land, has shared a music video for "Johem Ar".

The shamanic couple reveals: "For us, the song 'Johem Ar' became a continuation of the song 'U-Gra', our anthem of Siberia from the previous album 'Ritual'. If 'U-Gra' is about winter Siberia, with its endless forests and frozen tundra, then 'Johem Ar' is about steppe Siberia. About that Siberia, which became a path and home for many nomadic peoples who walked to endless far, following their star."

Nytt Land's unique sound - highly recommended for fans of Heilung, Wardruna and Runahild - has always been inspired by the sound of Siberian nature. Their musical roots are deeply connected with mythology, historic themes and ancient shamanic culture. In the Finno-Ugric languages of the indigenous peoples of Siberia, Torem means "Great Sky" - the Great Sky on which ancestors sit, and where the souls of people and animals are reborn in the form of birds. This is also the place where the shaman makes his first journey to learn the wisdom of the Great Spirit.

Torem was produced, recorded and mixed by Nytt Land, with mastering by Anatoly Pakhalenko. With intelligent, captivating storytelling, haunting visuals and atmospheric, ambient yet massive melodies encapsulated by unique throat singing, meditative grooves and an otherworldly spirit of mythology and nature, Nytt Land is about to deliver a surefire highlight of 2023.

Tracklisting:

“Olenmet”

“Nord”

“Risu Raknar”

“Johem Ar”

“Manito”

“Huginn Ok Muninn”

“Rise of Midgard”

“Torem”

“Iavel”

"Rise Of Midgard" video:

"Huginn ok Muninn" video:

“Nord” video: