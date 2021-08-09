NYTT LAND Release "The Fires Of Ragnarok" Throat Singing Playthrough Video

Nytt Land released their new album, Ritual, last Friday (August 6) via Napalm Records. The band has released this throat singing playthrough video for the track, "The Fires Of Ragnarok":

In celebration of the release of Ritual, Nytt Land will perform their new album live on August 13 at 8 PM, CET/2 PM, EDT via the Napalm Records YouTube channel - make sure to join the Ritual and experience this one of a kind musical performance.

Says the band: "Following the release of our new album we are proud to welcome you to our Live Ritual! An exclusive event, where you will see live performances of songs from the new album for the first time, but also some old famous songs that have reborn on a new sound today. A lot of work has been done to convey the sound of the Living Ritual as high as possible, so that together with us you can feel this primal, wild energy of a real shamanic rite and its indescribable atmosphere. Prepare for the Ritual!"

Join the live stream of Nytt Land’s haunting Live Ritual here.

Ritual is available in the following formats:

- Die Hard Edition (incl. 1-LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Transparent Black + Poster) - exclusively via Napalm Records, ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1- LP Gatefold BLACK

- Digipak

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"The Fires Of Ragnarok"

"The Birth Of A Shaman"

"Dead Man’s Dance"

"U-Gra"

"Gróttasöngr"

"Svartravn"

"Blood Of The North"

"Svartravn" video:



"U-Gra" video:

"Ritual" video:

Nytt Land is:

Natasha "Baba Yaga" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, drums, percussion, flutes, programming

Anatoly "Shaman" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, tagelharpa, mouth-harp, percussion, horn, programming