NYTT LAND Releases SLIPKNOT Cover “Wait And Bleed”

Following their latest studio album Torem, (released in October 2023 via Napalm Records here), Siberian dark folk duo Nytt Land has unleashed a stunning cover version of Slipknot's early classic "Wait And Bleed".

Nytt Land comments:

"With great respect for immortal Slipknot heritage, we created this cover version of their famous song 'Wait And Bleed' in our own sound with traditional Siberian throat singing and musical instruments. Primal energy in its purest form is what this song symbolizes for us,

"And very soon we are going on our big European tour to present our new Ritual in its full live sound, this is part of our life and we will share it with you. This time, for the first time, we will go on stage in Serbia, Greece, Romania, Spain, and Austria, and of course, we are very happy to return to France, Norway, Croatia, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, and Belgium. Prepare for the Ritual!"

Not only with their brand new single and very special cover of "Wait And Bleed", but on their ninth album epos Torem, the shamanic couple Natasha “Baba Yaga” and Anatoly Pakhalenko invites listeners into a mystic world of ancient percussive instrumentation and mesmerizing vocal spheres. The album, sung in old languages Khanty (Siberian Native Tribe) and Old Norse (Old Icelandic), takes you on a sonic experience and journey of the band's new trilogy, dedicated to the three worlds in the cosmology of their land.

Nytt Land's unique sound has always been inspired by the sound of Siberian nature. Their musical roots are deeply connected with mythology, historic themes, and ancient shamanic culture. With intelligent, captivating storytelling, haunting visuals, and atmospheric, ambient yet massive melodies encapsulated by unique throat singing, meditative grooves, and an otherworldly spirit of mythology and nature, Nytt Land is a must-have experience for fans of Heilung, Wardruna, Runahild and beyond.

Make sure to catch them live on tour kicking off with a series of festival appearances this month.