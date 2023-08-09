NYTT LAND Reveals Torem Album Details; Shares “Nord” Music Video

Formed by shamanic couple Natasha “Baba Yaga” and Anatoly Pakhalenko in 2013, Nytt Land is one of the most captivating and haunting acts the dark folk music scene has to offer. This fall, on October 6, 2023, the Siberian duo returns with its ninth epos, entitled Torem, via Napalm Records.

Torem invites listeners into a mystic world of ancient percussive instrumentation and mesmerizing vocal spheres. The album takes you on a unique sonic experience and journey of the band's new trilogy, dedicated to the three worlds in the cosmology of their land. Torem is sung in old languages Khanty (Siberian Native Tribe) and Old Norse (Old Icelandic), and its title, in the Finno-Ugric languages of the indigenous peoples of Siberia, means "Great Sky" - the Great Sky on which "ancestors sit, and where the souls of people and animals are reborn in the form of birds. This is also the place where a shaman makes his first journey to learn the wisdom of the Great Spirit."

Today, Nytt Land presents the album’s first single - a song that according to the band, "is about the cycle of life, death and rebirth.” Nytt Land's unique sound is inspired by the sound of Siberian nature - their musical roots are deeply connected with mythology, historic themes and ancient shamanic culture, and you can't resist tracks such as the hypnotic "Nord”.

As the band states: "In the smoke of the funeral pyres, the immortal spirit ascends to the Great Sky. In the burning fire he finds his new birth.”

Torem was produced, recorded and mixed by Nytt Land, with mastering by Anatoly Pakhalenko. With intelligent, captivating storytelling, haunting visuals and atmospheric, ambient yet massive melodies encapsulated by unique throat singing, meditative grooves and an otherworldly spirit of mythology and nature, Nytt Land is about to deliver a surefire highlight of 2023.

Torem will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1LP Gatefold Clear

- T-Shirt + 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital

Preorders are available at napalmrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

“Olenmet”

“Nord”

“Risu Raknar”

“Johem Ar”

“Manito”

“Huginn Ok Muninn”

“Rise of Midgard”

“Torem”

“Iavel”

“Nord” video:

(Photo – Olga Gellert)