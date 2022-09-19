NYTT LAND - Western-Inspired EP, Ritual: Blood Of The West, Available In November; "Dark Country. Ritual" Music Video Streaming

Nytt Land embarks on a new musical journey to dark, western frontiers with their upcoming EP, Ritual: Blood Of The West, to be released digitally via Napalm Records on November 18. Based on tracks from their latest album, Ritual, that have been reworked in country style, Nytt Land return with pristine interpretations of their own songs reimagined in gothic folk and western-inspired ways

As a first taste of the EP Nytt Land present their newest single, "Dark Country. Ritual". Enchanting time with their entrancing melodies and hair-raising throat singing, the band beckons listeners to a spirit world filled with ancient gods and heroes of the old west.

Nytt Land state on "Dark Country. Ritual": "Old Ritual went through its rebirth in a new sound, new form and comprehension. And it was in the gothic atmosphere of the old west that he was born again. Ritual continues, prepare for the Ritual!"

Watch the official video for "Dark Country. Ritual" below.

Following their traditions and connection to nature, Nytt Land directs its powers toward a new territory, leaving behind the rough lands of the north and embarking on a sonic journey in five transfixing songs. Staying thematically faithful to ancient legends and adapting to the temperate sounds of the west, opening song "Dark Country. Ritual" not only displays Nytt Land’s dedication to their own legacy, but opens the EP with an enchanting, ambient new sound, rising and falling like smoke. On "The Blues of Ragnarok" and "Song of U-Gra" the band flexes its trademark vocal approach with summoning chants that gently carry the listener away to another mental state, conveying more tranquil versions of the originals without losing their depth and ancient thematic significance. "Dead Man’s Ballad" tells its story like a coyote howling at the moon, offering a mysterious yet soothing blend of guitar and vocals that reinterpret the band’s dark folk essence. "Blood Of The West" closes the EP with acoustic guitar instrumentals that summon the spirits of the west and leaves the listener enchanted, induced in the serene, ancient sounds of the grasslands.

Follow Nytt Land’s mystic vocals and hypnotizing guitar sounds on a journey into a whole new spirit realm with Ritual: Blood Of The West.

Nytt Land on the new EP: "We've said many times that country and blues music are some of our favorite music genres. This EP is our tribute and memory to those great musicians who stood at the very origins of American country and blues music, those whose music inspires us daily. For us, working on this album has become the most unusual, but at the same time extremely interesting experience. And we really love that we did it!"

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Country. Ritual"

"The Blues Of Ragnarok"

"Dead Man’s Ballad"

"Song Of U-Gra"

"Blood Of The West"

"Dark Country. Ritual" video:

Nytt Land is:

Natasha "Baba Yaga" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, drums, percussion, flutes, programming

Anatoly "Shaman" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, tagelharpa, mouth-harp, percussion, horn, programming

(Photo - Anatoly Pakhalenko, Natalia Pakhalenko / Kalachinsk, "Kolhoz record")