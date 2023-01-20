O.S.I. Feat. FATES WARNING’s JIM MATHEOS – Metal Blade Reissues 2009’s Blood Album On CD, Vinyl
January 20, 2023, 37 minutes ago
O.S.I.'s third studio album Blood has been officially reissued via Metal Blade Records and is now available as a double CD, digitally, and on vinyl for the first time since the album's 2009 release.
In celebration of the reissue, guitarist and founding member Jim Matheos has made a guitar playthrough for the track “False Start”.
Orders:
U.S.: Indiemerch
EU: Kingsroad Merch
U.K.: Eyesore Merch
Tracklisting:
“The Escape Artist”
“Terminal”
“False Start”
“We Come Undone”
“Radiologue”
“Be The Hero”
“Microburst Alert”
“Stockholm”
“Blood”
“No Celebrations”
“Christian Brothers”
“Terminal (Endless)”
“False Start” guitar playthrough: