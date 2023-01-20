O.S.I. Feat. FATES WARNING’s JIM MATHEOS – Metal Blade Reissues 2009’s Blood Album On CD, Vinyl

O.S.I.'s third studio album Blood has been officially reissued via Metal Blade Records and is now available as a double CD, digitally, and on vinyl for the first time since the album's 2009 release.

In celebration of the reissue, guitarist and founding member Jim Matheos has made a guitar playthrough for the track “False Start”.

Orders:

U.S.: Indiemerch

EU: Kingsroad Merch

U.K.: Eyesore Merch

Tracklisting:

“The Escape Artist”

“Terminal”

“False Start”

“We Come Undone”

“Radiologue”

“Be The Hero”

“Microburst Alert”

“Stockholm”

“Blood”

“No Celebrations”

“Christian Brothers”

“Terminal (Endless)”

“False Start” guitar playthrough: