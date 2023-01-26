OBITUARY Announce North American Headline Tour; IMMOLATION, BLOOD INCANTATION, INGROWN To Support
January 26, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Legendary Florida death metal icons, Obituary, have announced spring North American tour dates. The band are touring in support of their new album Dying of Everything.
The tour begins April 28 and ends in late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below, and tickets are on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM, local time, here.
Tour dates:
April
28 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
May
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
6 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
7 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
9 - Chicago, IL - Metro
10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *
12 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
18 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
26 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Music Hall
* no Immolation
Dying Of Everything is available on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Barely Alive"
"The Wrong Time"
"Without A Conscience"
"War"
"Dying Of Everything"
"My Will To Live"
"By The Dawn"
"Weaponize The Hate"
"Torn Apart"
"Be Warned"
Album stream:
“My Will To Live" lyric video:
"The Wrong Time" video:
(Photo - Tim Hubbard)