OBITUARY Announce Upcoming Multi-Format Releases Of Two Live Albums; Band To Tour North America With AMON AMARTH, CARCASS, CATTLE DECAPITATION

Death metal legends, Obituary, announce two new live albums - Slowly We Rot - Live & Rotting, and Cause Of Death - Live Infection. Both landmark albums are available for pre-order on LP/CD and Blu-Ray/CS & full digital audio is on all streaming services.

Physical pre-orders are out August 26 and available via Relapse.com, here. Video footage is presented in high resolution HD video, pressed on Blu-Ray.

Slowly We Rot - Live & Rotting and Cause Of Death - Live Infection were filmed by Odd Life Studios and directed by Lief Thomason on HD video in October 2020. Recorded and mixed by long time producer Joe Cincotta, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, both live albums capture Obituary as one of death metal's most ripping and unrelenting bands.

Digital Downloads/Streaming for Slowly We Rot - Live & Rotting is available here, and Cause Of Death - Live Infection here.

Slowly We Rot - Live & Rotting tracklisting:

Intro

"Internal Bleeding"

"Godly Beings"

"Til Death"

"Immortal Visions"

"Gates To Hell"

"Words Of Evil"

"Suffocation"

"Intoxicated"

"Deadly Intentions"

"Bloodsoaked "

"Stinkupuss"

"Slowly We Rot"

"Redneck Stomp" (Live) [Bonus Track]

"Dethroned Emperor" (Live) [Bonus Track]

"A Dying World" (Live) [Bonus Track]

Cause Of Death - Live Infection tracklisting:

"Infected"

"Body Bag"

"Chopped In Half"

"Circle Of The Tyrants"

"Dying"

"Find The Arise"

"Cause Of Death "

"Memories Remain"

"Turned Inside Out"

"Straight To Hell" (Live) [Bonus Track]

"Threatening Skies" (Live) [Bonus Track]

"By The Light" (Live) [Bonus Track]

"I’m In Pain" (Live) [Bonus Track]

Additionally, Obituary have announced new North America Winter tour dates with Amon Amarth, Carcass & Cattle Decapitation! Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 AM.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)