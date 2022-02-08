OBITUARY Announces RedNeck Run III US Tour With GRUESOME, 200 STAB WOUNDS

Death metal legends, Obituary, have announced the RedNeck Run III US spring tour with Gruesom and 200 Stabs Wounds. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 11.

Tour dates:

March

18 - Jacksonville, FL, - 1904

19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

20 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

22 - Norfolk, VA - Elevation 27

23 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

25 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

26 - Burlington, VT - Nectar’s

27 - Albany, NY - Underground Live

29 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

30 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

31 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co

April

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

2 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-fi

5 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

6 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

Obituary comments: “It’s time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the FlipFlops & TankTops and prepare yourself for an outrageously, awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life.

The Florida Boys are at it again and are firing up the RV, checking the brake lines and high tailing it out of town and heading your way…so breaking out the SunBlock and prepare to Rock!

The EastCoast RedNeckRun III is about to go down and we need to know two things…who’s joining us and is the Beer Cold? Contrary to the Apollo-13-Mission, failure is an option and so are Shoes…but having a GodDamn GoodTime is a none of your money back guarantee!

This isn’t Rocket Science nor have we ever claimed to be scientists or the smartest band in the world..we’re just thirsty, ready to jam and hope you are too. Where will WE see YOU?

We’re just happier than a puppy with two peters to be headed back out on the road.”

(Photo - Stefan Schippe)