OBITUARY Debut Lyric Video For New Single "My Will To Live"

Florida death metal icons, Obituary, return with their new album, Dying Of Everything, out January 13 on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records.

Today, the band share the third single and official lyric video for “My Will To Live”. The lyric video (created by 12 Inch Media) can be viewed below. The track is on all streaming services.

Says the band: "The time is ALMOST here and we could not be more excited to FINALLY get the new album in the hands of the fans! It’s been a long time coming and we know that you guys have been patiently waiting for this release so we are proud to give one more treat with this next single. 'My Will To Live' was one of the last songs we wrote for this album and it is the one we chose for the lyric video as it’s a classic Obituary style song with plenty of groove, a vicious vocal performance by JT and a damn good representation of Dying Of Everything as a whole and will hopefully wet your taste buds and prepare your ear canal for what you can expect from these FloridaBoys and the new record!... enjoy and here we go!!!!!!"

Dying Of Everything destroys in the time-honored tradition of early Obituary classics Slowly We Rot and Cause Of Death, while maintaining the killer studio sound that the band has been perfecting in their own studio since 2007’s monstrous Xecutioner’s Return.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Barely Alive"

"The Wrong Time"

"Without A Conscience"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

"My Will To Live"

"By The Dawn"

"Weaponize The Hate"

"Torn Apart"

"Be Warned"

“Dying Of Everything”:

"The Wrong Time" video:

Like just about every album in Obituary's vast catalog, Dying Of Everything is instantly memorable; it’s a skill that Obituary have only improved upon over the years.

It’s unusual for a band that’s been around since the ’80s to be doing some of their best work in the 2020s, but that’s exactly what Obituary have accomplished through their do-it-yourself attitude and relentless touring on a worldwide level.

“I think it comes down to passion,” vocalist John Tardy offers. “I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)