OBITUARY, DEVILDRIVER, FEAR FACTORY, CLUTCH, CROWBAR Among Acts Confirmed For LAMB OF GOD's Headbangers Boat 2025

Lamb Of God and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have joined forces to officially announce Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2025, sailing October 31-November 4, 2025 from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the glittering Norwegian Jewel.

First Round Presale sign-ups are available now through November 13 at 11:59 PM (ET). Presales for Headbanger’s Boat Alumni will be available November 11-13. First Round Presales (Early Booking Times) run November 14-15 and November 18-19. Final Round Presale sign-ups will conclude November 17 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public Onsale begins November 18 at 2 PM (ET), exclusively at here. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when reservations are made with automatic billing before February 28, 2025 or while cabins last. In addition, all guests who book during the presale will secure an exclusive cabin photo opportunity with Lamb Of God.

A monumental heavy metal celebration at sea, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2025 will, for the third year in a row, feature mind-blowing live music and activities around the clock, highlighted by two exclusive performances from Lamb Of God. The fully immersive voyage will further showcase an electrifying range of special guests, including such relentless metal masters as Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Obituary, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, Crowbar, Eighteen Visions, and BRAT, along with stand-up comedy from Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo. In addition, members of Lamb Of God will curate and host a massive range of exclusive activities. Highlights will include in-depth conversations and Q&As with members of Lamb Of God, a guaranteed killer DJ set from Lamb Of God drummer Art Cruz, the annual Headbangers Poker Tournament (with a chance to win a spot at the Final Table with Lamb Of God co-founding bassist John Campbell), and a Drum-Off hosted by Cruz alongside a panel of heavy metal special guests.

Beyond the onboard experience, Headbangers will have the chance to enjoy a spectacular shore excursion to the island paradise of Cozumel, Mexico, where they can explore ancient Mayan ruins, dive into crystal-clear waters, or simply relax on sun-kissed shores. With its blend of breathtaking natural wonders, vibrant culture, and irresistible vibes, Cozumel beckons travelers to experience the unforgettable magic of the Caribbean. Please note: shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official reservation number.

The magnificent Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make Headbangers Boat 2025 the most exhilarating cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Lineup: Lamb Of God (Two Sets), Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Obituary, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, Crowbar, Eighteen Visions, BRAT. Stand-up comedy from Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo