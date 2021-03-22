OBITUARY Drummer DONALD TARDY Reveals New Music Is In The Works - "We Want It To Be Mid-Tempo And Groovy And Heavy, And That's What We're Trying To Deliver"

In a new interview with the Heavy Demons Radio Show, Obituary drummer Donald Tardy revealed the band is in the process of writing new music, but they're taking their time in doing so.

Tardy: "We are a band that does not put pressure on ourselves. We're very excited about the new songs; very Obituary style, but just like a good red wine that's been opened, it's just getting tastier and tastier. Some of these riffs and some of these songs, fans are really gonna love. We stick to our roots, we don't try to play a million miles an hour. We want it to be mid-tempo and groovy and heavy, and that's really what we're trying to deliver to our fans."

Obituary have announced their new two part spring livestream series. Obituary will perform the band’s favorite songs on March 27 and then witness The End Complete in its entirety on April 3.

Tickets, t-shirts and bundles are available this Friday, March 5 at 1 PM EST at this location.

Obituary comment:

The Completely Contagious Studio 2021 “LiveStream” sessions:

The CDC has determined that wearing two masks is proven even more effective at helping slow the spread of Covid-19 and though the vaccines are beginning to work around the world to end the pandemic, there is a new virus lurking in the swamps of Florida and we are not out of the woods yet. With that said, we suggest that you triple mask for these next live-streams because one thing’s clear, this is no ordinary virus. This is the *Metal-21-Virus and there is no vaccine developed to save you from it so...wear your mask and keep your distance because metal is contagious.

“For the past 7 weeks we have locked ourselves inside the studio to prepare for these next studio livestream sessions. Re-learning the now 29 year old The End Complete album and rehearsing many of the bands favorites. We are proud to announce that we are ready to bring our fans the goods and have picked a killer selection of classic songs, rare tracks and The End Complete Album performed in its entirety. We have been busting our asses preparing and now WE are ready. Question is...Are YOU? Here we Go!!!!!”

(Photo - Stefan Schippe)