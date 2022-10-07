OBITUARY, POWERWOLF Among Latest Acts Confirmed For Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air 2023

Summer Breeze organizers have revealed the latest band's confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival, taking place August 16 - 19 in Dinkelsbühl. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Newly added to the festival lineup are Powerwolf, Beartooth, While She Sleeps, Obituary (pictured above), Novelists Fr, Gutalax, Excrementory Grindfuckers, Unto Others, The Spirit, Motorjesus, and Cobra The Impaler. Previously confirmed acts include In Flames, Trivium, Dying Fetus, Decapitated, and many more.

Watch a Summer Breeze 2022 recap video below:

(Photo - Ester Segarra)