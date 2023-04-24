OBITUARY Premier Official Music Video For "Dying Of Everything"

Florida death metal legends, Obituary, have released the official “Dying Of Everything” music video. The clip was filmed live during Obituary’s recent Winter European tour. Watch the full video, filmed by Natalie Wood & edited by Frank Huang, below.

Obituary comment: “As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the US Tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European Tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This 'Dying Of Everything' music video is just the way we like it…live, raw and real.”

Obituary recently released a new spatial audio version of Dying Of Everything. The album, available as a new Dolby Atmos mix, is streaming everywhere that supports spatial audio and compatible devices including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon Music. In a new step forward for unforgiving death metal, Dying of Everything's spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.

Regarding the new mix, which was developed at Morrisound by Tom and Jim Morris, Obituary comments: “We were so excited to get the call and have the opportunity to go back to Morrisound and work with Tom and Jim Morris for these mixes and very proud that we are one of the first metal bands to offer this modern technology to our fans with Dying of Everything. It’s hard to even describe the Atmos mixes of the new album. It’s really just something you have to experience for yourself to understand the technology and the amazing, epic sound it gives the songs. This is new technology that we know not everybody has access to but it is something we are super excited about and hope that fans are able to check it out and enjoy it. It is unbelievable!"

Dying Of Everything is available on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Barely Alive"

"The Wrong Time"

"Without A Conscience"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

"My Will To Live"

"By The Dawn"

"Weaponize The Hate"

"Torn Apart"

"Be Warned"

Album stream:

“My Will To Live" lyric video:

"The Wrong Time" video:

Obituary are set to embark on their North American tour. The trek begins April 28 and ends in late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below, and tickets are on sale here.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

6 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

7 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

9 - Chicago, IL - Metro

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

12 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

18 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Music Hall

* no Immolation