OBITUARY - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Summer Breeze 2023 Set Streaming

Florida death metal legends, Obituary, performed at Summer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 17th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Redneck Stomp"

"Sentence Day"

"A Lesson In Vengeance"

"Visions In My Head"

"The Wrong Time"

"Barely Alive"

"Slow Death"

"Find The Arise"

"My Will To Live"

"Chopped In Half / Turned Inside Out"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

Slowly We Rot"

Obituary are gearing up for the Barely Alive UK & IE summer headline tour dates. The late August/early September tour follows Obituary's EU festival appearances. A full list of tour dates is available below.

Obituary comment: “It has been way too long since we’ve had the opportunity to invade England & Ireland properly and we could NOT be any more excited about this announcement. Finally a tour that brings us to so many cool towns and cities across the UK that allows us to get up close & personal with our fans and a true “grass roots” run! Hang on to your Ass..this is going to be epic!!”

Tour dates:

August

22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

23 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms

24 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

25 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

26 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum

28 - Colchester, UK - Arts Centre

29 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

30 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

31 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

September

1 - Newcastle, UK - New Castle University Students’ Union

3 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

4 - Dublin, IE - The Academy

5 - Limerick, IE - Dolan's Warehouse

7 - Liverpool, UK - 02 Academy2

8 - Oxford, UK - 02 Academy

9 - Sheffield, UK - 02 Academy2

10 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

11 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill

Obituary recently released a new spatial audio version of Dying Of Everything. The album, available as a new Dolby Atmos mix, is streaming everywhere that supports spatial audio and compatible devices including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon Music. In a new step forward for unforgiving death metal, Dying of Everything's spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.

Regarding the new mix, which was developed at Morrisound by Tom and Jim Morris, Obituary comments: “We were so excited to get the call and have the opportunity to go back to Morrisound and work with Tom and Jim Morris for these mixes and very proud that we are one of the first metal bands to offer this modern technology to our fans with Dying of Everything. It’s hard to even describe the Atmos mixes of the new album. It’s really just something you have to experience for yourself to understand the technology and the amazing, epic sound it gives the songs. This is new technology that we know not everybody has access to but it is something we are super excited about and hope that fans are able to check it out and enjoy it. It is unbelievable!"

Dying Of Everything is available on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Barely Alive"

"The Wrong Time"

"Without A Conscience"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

"My Will To Live"

"By The Dawn"

"Weaponize The Hate"

"Torn Apart"

"Be Warned"

“Dying Of Everything” video:

“My Will To Live" lyric video:

"The Wrong Time" video:

Album stream: