OBITUARY To Celebrate 30 Years Of World Demise With Full Album Performance "Studio Stream"

Florida-based death metal veterans, Obituary, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their World Demise album with a full album performance “studio stream”.

Says Obituary: "We are super excited and want to invite all our fans around the World to join us September 7th & 8th (5 PM, EST) as we celebrate the 30 year anniversary of World Demise as we go “LIVE” from RedNeck Studio in Florida and bring you back-to-back nights of Obituary classics and World Demise full album performance!!"

For more info and tickets, head here.



Obituary will bookend their support slot on Sepultura's "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour this autumn with a trio of just announced headline shows. The official poster, as well as venue info, can be found below.

September

14 - Louisville, KY - Portal

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

October

14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

As part of their massive "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour, metal legends Septultura will be hitting the North American roads; you can witness the ambassadors of Brazilian metal with a career-spanning set that will honour the band’s 40 years of existence.

Joining them on this momentous tour will be Obituary, iconic New York hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front, and Sao Paulo’s death/thrash metallers Claustrofobia. Together, this package will unleash an electrifying display of power, passion, and raw emotion.

Andreas Kisser comments: “We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour. We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”

Dates:

September

17 - Chicago, IL - ConcordMusic Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - UptownTheater

20 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SODO

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia