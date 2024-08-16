OBITUARY To Celebrate 30 Years Of World Demise With Full Album Performance "Studio Stream"
August 16, 2024, an hour ago
Florida-based death metal veterans, Obituary, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their World Demise album with a full album performance “studio stream”.
Says Obituary: "We are super excited and want to invite all our fans around the World to join us September 7th & 8th (5 PM, EST) as we celebrate the 30 year anniversary of World Demise as we go “LIVE” from RedNeck Studio in Florida and bring you back-to-back nights of Obituary classics and World Demise full album performance!!"
For more info and tickets, head here.
Obituary will bookend their support slot on Sepultura's "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour this autumn with a trio of just announced headline shows. The official poster, as well as venue info, can be found below.
September
14 - Louisville, KY - Portal
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
October
14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
As part of their massive "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour, metal legends Septultura will be hitting the North American roads; you can witness the ambassadors of Brazilian metal with a career-spanning set that will honour the band’s 40 years of existence.
Joining them on this momentous tour will be Obituary, iconic New York hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front, and Sao Paulo’s death/thrash metallers Claustrofobia. Together, this package will unleash an electrifying display of power, passion, and raw emotion.
Andreas Kisser comments: “We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour. We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”
Dates:
September
17 - Chicago, IL - ConcordMusic Hall
18 - Minneapolis, MN - UptownTheater
20 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater
21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SODO
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre
30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
October
2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive
3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*
10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*
11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium
12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square
* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia