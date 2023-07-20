OBLIVION PROTOCOL Share Lyric Video For "The Fall (Part 1)"

July 20, 2023, 40 minutes ago

The first album release from prog rock/metallers Oblivion Protocol - a supergroup founded by Threshold keyboard player and songwriter Richard West - The Fall Of The Shires, is less than one month away: The record is due out on August 18 via Atomic Fire Records.

Once again created by Ingo Spörl at Hard Media, the band have unveiled a lyric video for the third digital single from the album, "The Fall (Part 1)". View the clip below.

Richard explains: "This was the first song I wrote for The Fall Of The Shires and was originally intended for Threshold. You'll notice that it has a strong melodic connection to the opening song from Legends Of The Shires and also features a beautiful guest solo by Threshold's Karl Groom."

The Fall Of The Shires was written as a sequel to Threshold's 2017 concept album, Legends Of The Shires, and delivers a dense, climactic sound somewhere between Rush, Steven Wilson, The Dark Side Of The Moon-era Pink Floyd, and hard rock masters Ghost, all the while providing the listener with clever little nods, bows, and references to the first instalment.

The album cover - designed by celebrated artist Thomas Ewerhard, who was responsible for so many of Threshold's classic covers such as Hypothetical and Subsurface - depicts the downfall of the world shown on Legends Of The Shires.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Fall (Part 1)"
"Tormented"
"Public Safety Broadcast"
"This Is Not A Test"
"Storm Warning"
"Vertigo"
"Forests In The Fallout"
"The Fall (Part 2)"

"Forests In The Fallout" lyric video:

"This Is Not A Test" video:

Lineup:

Richard West - vocals, keyboards
Ruud Jolie - guitars
Simon Andersson - bass
Darby Todd - drums



