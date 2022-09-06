OBSCURA Debut Official Music Video For "The Neuromancer"
September 6, 2022, an hour ago
Virtuosic extreme metallers, Obscura, have released a video for "The Neuromancer", featured on the band's latest album, A Valediction. Check it out below.
A Valediction is graced by cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor. Order various formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Forsaken"
"Solaris"
"A Valediction"
"When Stars Collide" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)
"In Unity"
"Devoured Usurper"
"The Beyond"
"Orbital Elements II"
"The Neuromancer"
"In Adversity"
"Heritage"
"The Neuromancer" video:
"When Stars Collide" video:
"Devoured Usurper" video:
"A Valediction" video:
"Solaris" video:
Lineup:
Steffen Kummerer - Vocals & Guitars
Christian Münzner - Guitars
Jeroen Paul Thesseling - Bass
David Diepold - Drums