OBSCURA Launch Music Video For New Single "A Valediction"

Virtuosic extreme metallers, Obscura, will release their sixth studio album, A Valediction, on November 19. The band have released a video for the second single and title track. Watch "A Valediction" below:

Thematically dealing with final farewells, the new album will be a very personal record, as founder & mastermind Steffen Kummerer reveals: A Valediction unfolds Obscura in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."

The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor, will consist of 11 new studio tracks. Pre-order various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Forsaken"

"Solaris"

"A Valediction"

"When Stars Collide" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)

"In Unity"

"Devoured Usurper"

"The Beyond"

"Orbital Elements II"

"The Neuromancer"

"In Adversity"

"Heritage"

"Solaris" video:

Lineup:

Steffen Kummerer - Vocals & Guitars

Christian Münzner - Guitars

Jeroen Paul Thesseling - Bass

David Diepold - Drums