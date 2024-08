On August 14, Obscura performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.

Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Forsaken"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun"

"Devoured Usurper"

"The Anticosmic Overload"

"Septuagint"

"Incarnated"