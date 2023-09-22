OBSCURA Release Official Live Video For "Emergent Evolution"

Obscura recently announced their live album, A Celebration I - Live In North America, which will be released on October 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band presents a live video for the track, "Emergent Evolution", captured during their electrifying Mexico tour. This video promises to deliver a sensory experience like no other, showcasing the band's unmatched talent and captivating stage presence.

Watch the video below, and listen to the song on all platforms, here.

Steffen Kummerer comments: "´Emergent Evolution´ quickly became the most popular track of our 2018 record Diluvium. The song has been part of our live shows ever since, and combined with a loud and wild audience as in Mexico back in 2022, it‘s just pure joy to perform live on stage.”

A Celebration I - Live In North America takes you on a mesmerizing journey through their iconic discography, featuring fan-favorites from albums like Cosmogenesis, Omnivium, Akroasis, Diluvium and the chart-breaking A Valediction. Experience the sheer energy and raw intensity of their stage presence, captured flawlessly in this one-of-a-kind live recording.

Not only does this live album showcase Obscura's unparalleled musical mastery, but it also offers a glimpse into their latest studio release, A Valediction. Immerse yourself in the sonic landscapes of their most recent opus, as they explore new depths and push the boundaries of metal.

Mixed & Mastered by award-winning producer and engineer Fredrik Nordström, in Gothenburg, Sweden, where mastermind Steffen Kummerer collaborated with him for one week on the live material. The recordings were all made in the US, Canada, and Mexico between 2022 and 2023 as part of the A Valediction World Tour.

Tracklisting:

"Forsaken"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Ode To The Sun"

"The Anticosmic Overload"

"Septuagint"

"A Valediction"

"Ocean Gateways"

"Akroasis"

"Orbital Elements II"

"Incarnated"

"The Anticosmic Overload" video:

Catch Obscura live, as they will embark on an extensive Latin America tour, followed by another extensive run through UK with label buddies Decapitated. Dates and tickets here.