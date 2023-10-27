OBSCURA Release Official Live Video For “Forsaken”

Today (November 27) marks the release of Obscura´s live album A Celebration I – Live In North America.

Prepare to be transported to the heart of the mosh pit through Obscura's electrifying performance, captured live in the USA, Canada, and Mexico between 2022 and 2023 as part of the A Valediction World Tour.

The album has been mixed & mastered at Studio Fredman by award-winning producer and engineer Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, In Flames, At The Gates), in Gothenburg, Sweden, in collaboration with Obscura´s architect Steffen Kummerer.

To celebrate the release, the band have unveiled a mind-blowing live video for the track “Forsaken”, filmed in the heart of Canada by Vincent Grundke, who has been working alongside the band as a videographer and photographer since 2021.

“Forsaken”, a track that has already sent shockwaves through the metal world, gets the live treatment it truly deserves in this breathtaking video.

Tracklisting:

"Forsaken"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Ode To The Sun"

"The Anticosmic Overload"

"Septuagint"

"A Valediction"

"Ocean Gateways"

"Akroasis"

"Orbital Elements II"

"Incarnated"

"The Anticosmic Overload" video:

Catch Obscura live, as they will embark on an extensive Latin America tour, followed by another extensive run through UK with label buddies Decapitated. Dates and tickets here.