OBSCURA Release "Solaris" Single And Music Video

Virtuosic extreme metallers, Obscura, recently announced that their sixth studio album, A Valediction, will see the light of day on November 19 and that they are ready to hit the road with their upcoming European tour in the fall. Today it's time for the first single and video from their new masterpiece, called "Solaris".

Founder & mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments on the track as follows: "'Solaris' turned out to become one of the band’s shortest and utmost direct compositions featuring all trademarks lots of attitudes and a melodic approach. Flattering guitar work pushing drums and swinging bass lines combined with a relentless vocal performance and ultrasonic leads became easily a highlight of A Valediction."

The video was directed by Mirko Witzki and you can watch it below:

Thematically dealing with final farewells, the new album will be a very personal record, as Steffen reveals: A Valediction unfolds Obscura in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."

The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor, will consist of 11 new studio tracks. Pre-order various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Forsaken"

"Solaris"

"A Valediction"

"When Stars Collide" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)

"In Unity"

"Devoured Usurper"

"The Beyond"

"Orbital Elements II"

"The Neuromancer"

"In Adversity"

"Heritage"

Lineup:

Steffen Kummerer | Vocals & Guitars

Christian Münzner | Guitars

Jeroen Paul Thesseling | Bass

David Diepold | Drums