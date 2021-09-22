OBSCURA Share Music Video For New Single "Devoured Usurper"

Virtuosic extreme metallers, Obscura, will release their sixth studio album, A Valediction, on November 19. The band have released a video for the third single, "Devoured Usurper".

Says the band: "We're excited to reveal the probably most brutal and darkest track from the upcoming album A Valediction, which is set to be released on November 19th through Nuclear Blast Records: 'Devoured Usurper'.

Vocalist/guitarist Steffen Kummerer adds: “Merciless, moldered and putrid alike – 'Devoured Usurper' showcases a crude abrasive side to shake some bodies at live shows in the near future. With utterly brutality the song depaints an inevitable reckoning and underlines the death metal roots of Obscura.”

The band continue: "And once again we worked with Mirko Witzki on the video, who also produced 'Solaris', 'A Valediction' and previous videos for Obscura.

Steffen reveals: “We recorded the music video at famous Stress Studio in Graz, Austria, where also drums for the new album have been tracked. We prepare our live shows and assemble parts of our production in this unique environment before we embark on upcoming tours."

Thematically dealing with final farewells, the new album will be a very personal record, as Steffen Kummerer reveals: A Valediction unfolds Obscura in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."

The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor, will consist of 11 new studio tracks. Pre-order various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Forsaken"

"Solaris"

"A Valediction"

"When Stars Collide" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)

"In Unity"

"Devoured Usurper"

"The Beyond"

"Orbital Elements II"

"The Neuromancer"

"In Adversity"

"Heritage"

"A Valediction" video:

"Solaris" video:

Lineup:

Steffen Kummerer - Vocals & Guitars

Christian Münzner - Guitars

Jeroen Paul Thesseling - Bass

David Diepold - Drums