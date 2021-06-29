OBSIDIOUS Feat. Fomer OBSCURA Members - Making Of "Iconic" Music Video

Season Of Mist recently announced the signing of Obsidious. The extreme metal outfit will be releasing their debut album via the label early 2022.

In celebration, Obsidious released a first new track and video, "Iconic", and have now released making of footage from the video shoot. Watch both clips below. Pre-save the single on digital platforms here.

Obsidious commented: "We are beyond excited to finally share our first song 'Iconic', with the world! This release is the true beginning of our journey as Obsidious that started 14 months ago. As the first-ever song we wrote with Obsidious, 'Iconic' is all about our mission to push the boundaries of metal music while showcasing all the different aspects and nuances representing us as a group. We pour our hearts and minds into this band to leave our mark with the wonderful global modern metal community."

Season Of Mist CEO Michael Berberian comments on the signing: "As a long life long obscura fan, it was obsious that I had to sign Obsidious, a band that is fresh and not obsolete, and I will observe how things will progress, without any of the 2020 touring obstruction and fingers crossed no new obscene new disease."

In April 2020 guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer and drummer Sebastian Lanser decided to move on from their former band Obscura to continue their musical path with the completely new band Obsidious. Free from former boundaries, Obsidious merge extreme metal with other genres of music into a unique style that people will somehow find familiar, but haven‘t heard yet. Together with their singer Javi Perera they set out to create a musical evolution: With a fresh name, reaching for new fan groups utilizing modern marketing ideas. Obsidious’ band members have many facets and influences to build upon, using virtuosity & technique to write great songs.

Rafael Trujillo, Linus Klausenitzer and Sebastian Lanser built a strong bond after years of worldwide touring and recording together with Obscura. With their last record Diluvium, that was primarily composed by the trio, the band celebrated their biggest success to date. Formerly unseen chart positions alongside massive praise by prominent media outlets & magazines document the success of this team. Obsidious aims to expand the existing fan base that they’ve gained: All (ex-)formations of the Obsidious members were defined through their musical characters.

The four band members that are based in Europe are known for their high musicianship and virtuosity. Their advanced technical level is an essential and unique part of their compositions. Guitarist Rafael Trujillo has a multicultural background and studied music in different countries all around the globe. Linus Klausenitzer is one of the busiest session bassists in the scene and renowned for his 7-string fretless bass sound. Strong drum independence skills and stylistic diversity make Sebastian Lanser one of the most influential drummers of the new generation. The web community shares the Ex-Obscura members’ excitement about singer Javi Perera being celebrated for his diverse and charismatic vocal skills.

Obsidious' music consists of modern riffs, strong decisive energetic melodies, virtuosity and epic unison lines. They love music that’s heavy, catchy, fast, and wild. The brand new album is currently being recorded and will be released via Season Of Mist early 2022.

Lineup:

Linus Klausenitzer - Bass

Rafael Tujillo - Guitar

Javi Perera - Vocals

Sebastian Lanser - Drums