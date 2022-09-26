OBSIDIOUS Feat. Former OBSCURA Members Debut "Lake Of Afterlife" Music Video

Extreme metal outfit, Obsidious, will release their new album, Iconic, on October 28 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song, "Lake Of Afterlife", below:

Obsidious are leading the charge for the modern evolution of progressive and technical metal with their debut album, Iconic. Featuring Linus Klausenitzer (bass), Rafael Trujillo (guitars), Sebastian Lanser (drums), and vocalist Javi Perera (vocals), the band has distinguished and lettered origins in Obscura, Alkaloid, Eternity’s End, and Juggernaut.

Obsidious, however, are a different creature entirely. Iconic is technical but not officious, and the album breathes intensity but expands upon it with mellifluent dexterity. With Obsidious, there’s always a hook: Iconic may build upon a prestigious foundation but its vision isn’t restricted to its tenets.

Cover artwork by Adrien Bousson.

Tracklisting:

"Under Black Skies"

"Sense Of Lust"

"Iconic"

"Bound By Fire"

"Iron & Dust"

"I Am"

"Delusion"

"Devotion"

"Nowhere"

"Lake Of Afterlife"

"Bound By Fire" visualizer:

"Under Black Skies" lyric video:

"Devotion" band playthrough video: