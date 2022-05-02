OBSIDIOUS Feat. Former OBSCURA Members Launch Visualizer Video For New Single "Bound By Fire"

Extreme metal outfit, Obsidious, have released a visualizer video for their new single, "Bound By Fire". Pre-save the single here, and watch the clip below.

"Bound By Fire" will be featured on the band’s upcoming debut album, Iconic, which will be released on October 28 via Season of Mist. Pre-orders for the new album will start soon.

Obsidious comment on the track: "Another song with descriptive lyrics, this time dealing with a subject, unfortunately, on everyone's lips at present: the horrors of wars and armed conflicts. The suffering of innocent people who have little or nothing to do with it, seeing their lives cut short. People who see their comrades die and, in other cases, are even forced to kill people they knew or were friends with just because they were on the opposite side. Killing or dying for something they did not start. One of humanity's most brutal dichotomies."

The band previously released a lyric video for "Under Black Skies", also featured on the upcoming Iconic album.

assist Sebastian Lanser commented on the track: “'Under Black Skies' turned out to be a very complex and demanding tune involving/incorporating multiple meter changes and metric modulations. Regardless of its complexity it has a lot of catchy moments. Our producer V. Santura once said: '‘Under Black Skies’ sounds like Dimmu Borgir on steroids'.”

Lineup:

Linus Klausenitzer - Bass

Rafael Tujillo - Guitar

Javi Perera - Vocals

Sebastian Lanser - Drums