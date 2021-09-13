OCEANHOARSE Guitarist BEN VARON Talks Making Of ALEXI LAIHO Tribute Song "Fields Of Severed Dreams"

Finland's Oceanhoarse recently released their debut studio album, entitled Dead Reckoning. They have posted a new making of video clip featuring guitarist Ben Varon explaining how the song "Fields Of Severed Dreams" became a tribute to Children Of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight frontman Alexi Laiho, and how he ended up playing one of Alexi's old guitars on the track.

With former and current members of well-known acts like Amoral, Warmen and others, Oceanhoarse delivers exactly that kind of album you would hope to get from such experienced people. Featuring 13 tracks, loaded with crushing riffs, vocal harmonies and high voltage arrangements, Dead Reckoning shows a band willing to explore things in their very own style, instead of sticking to any kind of average formula.

In support of the new album and to celebrate the upcoming release in glorious style, Oceanhoarse have unleashed a brand new video clip for the melodic and groove-laden heavy metal anthem "From Hell To Oblivion".

The band comments: “‘From Hell To Oblivion’ represents Oceanhoarse at its most melodic, and it just might feature the biggest chorus on the album. The lyrics talk about false lighthouses, the inability to see warning signs in advance and how history keeps repeating itself, usually in pretty depressing ways.”

Oceanhoarse have amassed an impressive two million plus streams on Spotify alone, and all this before their first studio album has even been released. The band's previous single "One With the Gun" was released in late February, and has already hit the 100,000 stream mark.

Dead Reckoning will be released on August 20 through Noble Demon and is now available for pre-save and pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Headfirst"

"Locks"

"Betrayed By Light"

"One With The Gun"

"Reaching Skywards"

"Fields Of Severed Dreams"

"Submersed"

"The Intruder"

"Fight For Tomorrow"

"From Hell To Oblivion"

"REW"

"Dead Reckoning"

"The Damage"

"Fading Neons"

"From Hell To Oblivion":

"The Damage" lyric video:

"One With The Gun":