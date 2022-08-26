OCEANHOARSE Release “Nails” Music Video
August 26, 2022, 58 minutes ago
Oceanhoarse, who recently released their brand new single "Nails", a powerful and melodic heavy metal banger feat. Martin Lopez (Soen) on percussions, have just unleashed the matching music video for the track.
The band comments:
"We wanted to do a recap of all the amazing live moments we've had during the past few years – from Helsinki to Tokyo, Copenhagen to Paris, Amsterdam to Barcelona. Now we are heading towards a new chapter as we are about to hit the road with Soen on their Imperial European Tour in September. See you at the shows!"
While this clip already gives a deep insight into Oceanhoarse's live power, be sure to check out the upcoming dates when the band will be touring through Europe alongside Swedish progressive metal masters Soen.
September
2 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly
3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Pralnia
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
7 - Milan, Italy- Magazzini Generali
8 - Rome, Italy - Largo
9 - San Dona di Piave, Italy -Revolver
10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
11 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz
13 - Cologne, Germany - Stollwerk
15 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
17 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
20 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub
21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
22 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF
23 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue
24 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
26 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Rebellion
27 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 The Institute 2
28 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington
29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
October
1 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij
(Photo: Arto Lindén)