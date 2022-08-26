OCEANHOARSE Release “Nails” Music Video

Oceanhoarse, who recently released their brand new single "Nails", a powerful and melodic heavy metal banger feat. Martin Lopez (Soen) on percussions, have just unleashed the matching music video for the track.

The band comments:

"We wanted to do a recap of all the amazing live moments we've had during the past few years – from Helsinki to Tokyo, Copenhagen to Paris, Amsterdam to Barcelona. Now we are heading towards a new chapter as we are about to hit the road with Soen on their Imperial European Tour in September. See you at the shows!"

While this clip already gives a deep insight into Oceanhoarse's live power, be sure to check out the upcoming dates when the band will be touring through Europe alongside Swedish progressive metal masters Soen.

September

2 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Pralnia

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

7 - Milan, Italy- Magazzini Generali

8 - Rome, Italy - Largo

9 - San Dona di Piave, Italy -Revolver

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

11 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

13 - Cologne, Germany - Stollwerk

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

17 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

20 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub

21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

23 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue

24 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

26 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Rebellion

27 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 The Institute 2

28 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

October

1 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij

(Photo: Arto Lindén)