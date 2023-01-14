OCEANHOARSE Release New Single / Video "Brick"

Finnish heavy metallers Oceanhoarse are gearing up for the release of the band's sophomore full-length record, entitled Heads Will Roll, which will be coming out on February 17th via Noble Demon. In support of the new album, the band has released a video for the new single "Brick". Check it out below.

Guitarist Ben Varon comments.

"'Brick' is what it sounds like to lose your sanity. This is the musical equivalent to a high-speed chase, or a 2-minute 45-second long nightmare. The main riff actually started as this crazy C-part of another song, but then we thought, 'Why not just build a whole song around this fucked up riff?!' I can definitely hear the influence of late 80’s Megadeth here. Helmets on boys and girls!"

Heads Will Roll is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Fall Like Dominoes”

“Help Is On The Way”

“Pryopen”

“Brick”

“Smoke Signals”

"Waves"

“Dead Zone”

“Heads Will Roll”

“Adrift”

“Nail”

“Carved In Stone”

“Help Is On The Way” lyric video:

(Photo - Pete Inkinen / Guilty Visuals)