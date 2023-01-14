OCEANHOARSE Release New Single / Video "Brick"
January 14, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Finnish heavy metallers Oceanhoarse are gearing up for the release of the band's sophomore full-length record, entitled Heads Will Roll, which will be coming out on February 17th via Noble Demon. In support of the new album, the band has released a video for the new single "Brick". Check it out below.
Guitarist Ben Varon comments.
"'Brick' is what it sounds like to lose your sanity. This is the musical equivalent to a high-speed chase, or a 2-minute 45-second long nightmare. The main riff actually started as this crazy C-part of another song, but then we thought, 'Why not just build a whole song around this fucked up riff?!' I can definitely hear the influence of late 80’s Megadeth here. Helmets on boys and girls!"
Heads Will Roll is available for pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
“Fall Like Dominoes”
“Help Is On The Way”
“Pryopen”
“Brick”
“Smoke Signals”
"Waves"
“Dead Zone”
“Heads Will Roll”
“Adrift”
“Nail”
“Carved In Stone”
“Help Is On The Way” lyric video:
(Photo - Pete Inkinen / Guilty Visuals)