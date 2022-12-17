OCEANHOARSE Unleash New Single / Lyric Video "Carved In Stone"

Finnish heavy metallers Oceanhoarse are proud to present "Carved In Stone" - the fifth single from their upcoming sophomore studio album, Heads Will Roll, which will be released on February 17th, 2023 via Noble Demon. The song comes with a brand new lyric video, which you can watch below.

Guitarist Ben Varon comments: "'Carved In Stone' started with a melody written by my old guitar partner in Amoral, Silver Ots. I wanted to write music with him again after a decade-long break, so I asked him to send over any cool stuff he might have lying around. This melody made a big impression on me straight away, and I built a grandiose Oceanhoarse song around it. Lyrically, the song is about how much of what we are, what we want and what we strive for is already within us either from since we are born, or from very early on in life.”

Heads Will Roll will be released on February 17 and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Fall Like Dominoes”

“Help Is On The Way”

“Pryopen”

“Brick”

“Smoke Signals”

"Waves"

“Dead Zone”

“Heads Will Roll”

“Adrift”

“Nail”

“Carved In Stone”

“Help Is On The Way” lyric video:

(Photo - Pete Inkinen / Guilty Visuals)