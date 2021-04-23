OCEANS Announce Charity Live Stream Including Acoustic Performance Of Upcoming EP

Oceans have announced a special live stream that - just like their new EP We Are Nøt Okay, which will be released on April 30 - focuses on various topics surrounding mental health. For this stream, the band team up with famous moderator and YouTuber Alex Prinz aka. Der Dunkle Parabelritter as their host and special guests Andy Dörner (Caliban), Lena Scissorhands (Infected Rain), and Christoph Wieczorek (Annisokay), who were all involved as guest-singers on the upcoming EP.

The stream will start on May 2 at 8 PM, CEST on the Twitch channel Der Dunkle Parabelritter. During the stream, fans will have the chance to communicate directly with the band via a chat, ask their most burning questions relating to mental health or share their own experiences. All donations made during the event will go to the German NPO The Ocean In Your Mind, who will also participate in the stream and whose work is dedicated to those who struggle with their mental health.

During this special occasion, Oceand will also be playing exclusive acoustic versions of the songs from We Are Nøt Okay and reveal more details about the upcoming release. So don't miss it and join the event here.

The EP We Are Nøt Okay will be released on April 30 and contains four different songs dealing with all aspects of mental illness. Each track will feature a special guest adding his very own style to the new output of Oceans.

Exclusive physical bundles of the EP, including a Ltd. CD Digipak + Shirt (ltd. to 200 copies), are available here.

Oceans is:

Timo Rotten - Vocals, Guitar

Patrick Zarske - Guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - Bass

J.F. Grill - Drums

(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)